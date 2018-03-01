Former trooper, five others to be held without bond on federal drug trafficking charges

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A former Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper and five other men will be held without bond until their trials on federal charges of drug trafficking.

Jason Delcol, 43, and five co-defendants appeared in federal court Thursday afternoon for a detention hearing. Delcol was fired from his job with the High Patrol shortly after his arrest Tuesday morning.

Also arrested were Stevedore Crawford, 55, Nicholas Glassburn, 47, of Delaware, Carlos Carvalho, 42, of Sandusky, William Covrett, 41, Benjamin Owings, 37, of Delaware, and Stevedore Crawford, 55, of Delaware.

According to the US Attorney’s office, all of the defendants are charged with possession with intent to distribute and distribution of controlled substances, as well as conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of controlled substances.

Glassburn, Carvalho, and Covrett are also charged with money laundering.

Delcol and Owings each face an additional charge of possession with intent to distribute and distribution of human growth hormone. Delcol is charged with one count of witness tampering, as well.

Ben Glassman, U. S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio said the investigation utilized a number of different sources of information including text messages, surveillance, confidential human sources.

Glassman said Delcol used his position as a trooper “to intervene on behalf of the people with whom he was dealing drugs.” He said the evidence in this case is strong and justifies keeping Delcol and the other defendants behind bars until trial. “If someone is a law enforcement officer but then they’re misusing that position in order to further criminal activity like drug trafficking, you can’t really count on that person’s word to follow the rules,” Glassman said.

“According to the affidavit, Delcol has used his position as a law enforcement officer to provide Glassburn with information, intervene in criminal cases of Glassburn and Owings, provide Glassburn with ballistic vests and corroborate Glassburn’s alibi to law enforcement when Glassburn was caught transporting drugs in August 2017,” U.S. Attorney Glassman said.

Investigators discovered communication between defendants about drug trafficking, including HGH, testosterone, Xanax, Oxycodone, Percocet, Adderall, Suboxone, cocaine, crack cocaine and marijuana.

The investigation also showed Glassburn owed $17,000 to Carvalho for marijuana. It is believed that Delcol provided ballistic vests to Glassburn, which he used in meeting with Carvalho. The investigation revealed that Carvalho is likely one of Glassburn’s main sources of supply of drugs, according to the US Attorney’s office.

Investigators said Delcol visited Glassburn’s home at least 16 times since October. He was in uniform and driving a highway patrol cruiser at least two of those times. They are accused of discussing trafficking of HGH, testosterone, Xanax, Percocet and other opioid pills.

According to investigators, Delcol acted as a middleman between Glassburn and Owings.

The criminal complaint also claims Delcol used his position as a trooper to help Glasburn.

It is also alleged that Delcol engaged in misleading conduct toward law enforcement officers to help Glassburn. On August 5, 2017, around 4:30am, police officers from a law enforcement agency discovered Glassburn asleep at the wheel and observed a drug pipe in the backseat. A search of the car discovered a substance that later tested positive for cocaine and a substance that later tested positive for cocaine base.

Glassburn claimed to just be tired and told officers he had found and removed the drugs from one of his children’s bedrooms. He said he called a Trooper friend of his, Delcol, and asked for advice on what to do with the drugs. Another officer who had stopped to assist had Glassburn call Delcol to verify his story. The Deputy spoke with Delcol, who stated Glassburn had children who were problems and also said he did not know Glassburn to be involved with drugs. During a recorded follow-up call with police officers, Delcol again served as Glassburn’s alibi.”

The Ohio State Highway Patrol issued the following statement regarding Delcol:

The Patrol does not tolerate inappropriate conduct. Jason Delcol was previously terminated for violations of Division directives but reinstated through arbitration. Public trust is our number one priority and individuals like Delcol compromise that trust. The Patrol is fully cooperating with this investigation and currently conducting an internal investigation. Mr. Delcol is on non-paid leave at this time.

The patrol later confirmed Delcol was terminated Tuesday.

NBC4 requested Delcol’s personnel records. Inside it shows that Delcol started working as a state trooper in 2001.

On July 27th 2012 Delcol signed a “Last Chance Discipline Abeyance Agreement” after testing positive for pain medication without a valid prescription. The documents also state that Delcol had an improper on-duty association with an individual for purposes other than those necessary for the performance of his official duties.

The director of public safety said firing Delcol was an appropriate move at the time, but all involved agreed to give Delcol one last chance. Documents show Delcol violated that last-chance agreement and was fired for using narcotics. The patrol tells us he was later reinstated through arbitration.