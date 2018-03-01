‘Hot coil challenge’ the latest in dangerous YouTube fads

CREDIT: YouTube

The time of the Tide Pod Challenge may have waned, and a new dangerous fad is stepping in to take its place.

As NBC Charlotte reports, the new “hot coil challenge” is, perhaps, exactly what you would expect: People press their bare skin to the red hot coils on a stovetop, and post the proof to YouTube, as seen in this Feb. 4 clip (viewer discretion advised).

The challenge is receiving increasing criticism. Others posting videos mocking it, urging people not to participate; these videos seem to be easier to find on YouTube than ones of the actual challenge.

There is no word yet on how many people have been severely injured in this challenge.

