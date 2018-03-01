Jessica Gale of Utah Panhandles for Money to Fund Fertility Treatments

Jessica Gale feels not a bit of shame as she begs for money to realize her dream of becoming a mother.

She has taken to standing at busy intersections in her Utah town of Springville, toting a sign that says “NEED HELP 4 INVITRO.” In two weeks, she’s made about $400, she told InsideEdition.com Thursday.

“Been there, girl!” “Hope you have a baby!” “Hope this helps!” her donors say.

The 34-year-old woman and her 37-year-old husband, Jared, have been fighting to have a baby for the entirety of their 13-year-marriage. You name it, they’ve either considered it or done it.

Jared has a rare condition called Kallmann syndrome, which impairs sexual development and significantly diminishes sperm count.

“I knew about his condition before we got married,” Jessica said. “I thought, ‘Well, miracles happen all the time. I know that I am going to be a mother. I just don’t know how it is going to happen.”

They tried adopting an embryo, a practice in which an embryo from another woman is implanted in Jessica’s womb. Unfortunately for the Gales, it didn’t take.

Now, the couple is three years into a drug treatment plan for Jared that will hopefully increase his sperm count, “We only need one!” Jess says, so the couple can try in-vitro fertilization.

The doctor explained the drug’s progress as something akin to building a factory, then taking the factory’s product and putting it on a truck, and sending it on its way.

Jessica and Jared want a baby just about more than anything else in the world.

They’ve started a YouCaring page called “Fertility Fundraiser,” which so far has garnered more than $7,500 in donations. Jessica works two jobs, school custodian and hair salon receptionist. Jared works full-time.

Their insurance covers nothing when it comes to Jared’s current medication that costs $400 a month. It also covers nothing when it comes to in-vitro treatments.

Hence the reason for panhandling.

“I’ve been doing it between my other jobs,” she said. “I’ve done it on a Saturday and made nearly $200. I’ve done it on a Monday and made about $40.”

People are mostly nice, she says. Sometimes they yell stupid stuff or she can see by the look on their faces that they don’t approve.

“Honestly, I don’t care,” she said. “Love is the answer. I’m just going to love you anyway. There’s no point in me having hate in my heart.”

She also sees no point in resenting having to work two jobs and begging on the street to get the money to pay for her dream of getting pregnant.

“I’ve worked my whole life. I know what it’s like to put my shoulder to the wheel and push,” she said, which is hopefully what she’ll be doing nine months after having a successful in-vitro experience.

RELATED STORIES



Phoenix Father Faces Deportation as Wife Is Pregnant and 5-Year-Old Son Battles Leukemia





Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth Announces She Is Pregnant, Is Due in April





Pregnant ABC Meteorologist Ginger Zee Rips Twitter Troll Who Bullied Her Over Form-Fitting Dress

