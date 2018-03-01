Ohio turns 215 on Thursday: Here’s how to celebrate the Buckeye State

By Published: Updated:
WCMH graphic

COLUMBUS (AP/WCMH) — The 17th state in the Union turns 215 on Thursday.

The Ohio Statehouse is kicking off its commemoration of the state’s birthday.

Festivities to mark Statehood Day run Wednesday through the weekend. Ohio was founded on March 1, 1803.

A small art exhibit opening Wednesday features original portraits of two key players in the debate over statehood: Arthur St. Clair and Thomas Worthington. An Ohio History Connection film on the statehood debate will be featured through the weekend.

A free birthday party will take place on Sunday. The event runs from noon to 3 p.m. and features family-friendly activities, including art projects, Ohio trivia, special tours, video presentations and birthday treats.

The Ohio History Center has several events planned Saturday and Sunday. Also, check out the TourismOhio website for more ideas!

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s