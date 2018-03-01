Ohio State issues public safety notice for sexual assault in residence hall

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State Police say a female student reported a January 28 sexual assault in her residence hall to them on Wednesday, Feb. 28.

The student reported that she was approached by an unknown male around midnight Jan. 28 on the east side of High Street near 17th Avenue. The student told him she was returning to her on-campus residence and he offered to escort her. When she reached her destination, police say, the man followed her into the room and made unwanted sexual advances. The female student reportedly refused his advances, and the suspect fled when her roommate came home.

OSU Police say the suspect is described as a male with a light brown complexion standing 5’8” to 5’11” with a stocky build, black hair about 1/2” long and some facial hair. At the time, he was wearing khaki pants with a belt, a button-up shirt and a nice watch. Police say the suspect stated he was 22 years old, a fellow Ohio State student and he referred to himself as either Tyree or Kyrie.

Anyone with more details should call OSU Police at 614-292-2121.