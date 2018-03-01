One dead after shooting in east Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police says one person is dead after a possible drive-by shooting in east Columbus.

Police say medics were called out to an apartment in the 1500 block of Elaine Road around 6:52pm on a reported shooting. One person was pronounced dead at 7:02pm.

Police are investigating this as a drive.by shooting and are looking for a white SUV as the suspect vehicle.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.