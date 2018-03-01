President Trump tells steel, aluminum executives he will impose import tariffs ‘next week’

In this Feb. 28, 2018 photo, President Donald Trump pauses during a meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House, in Washington, with members of congress to discuss school and community safety. A White House official says President Donald Trump plans to announce Thursday whether he'll impose tariffs or quotas on steel and aluminum imports. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has told steel and aluminum executives that he’ll impose import tariffs ‘next week’ in a bid to boost U.S. manufacturers.

His words to the executives: “You will have protection for the first time in a long while.”

The president spoke at a hastily called meeting White House after hours of confusion over what — if anything — he was going to announce.

Trump tells reporters the import tariffs will be 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminum.

Trump ordered a Commerce Department review of imports of both metals last year. He has until April to formally decide whether to support the department’s recommendation to impose tariffs.

The move has raised concerns that it could launch a trade war with China.

