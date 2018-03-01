Ross County Sheriff: 8-year-old boy drowns in creek in front of his home

By Published:

ROSS CO., OH (WCMH) — Ross County Sheriff George Lavender says an 8-year-old boy died Thursday while trying to cross a creek in front of his home.

Lavender said in a press release that the boy was overtaken by fast-moving water while trying to cross in the 1600 block of Trego Creek Road at approximately 4:30pm.

He was discovered by family members, and transported to Adena Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Lavender said he wants to warn his community “to use caution around any waterways in the area as the recent amounts of heavy rain have turned small creeks and streams into fast-moving waterways.”

