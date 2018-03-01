Teen originally diagnosed with flu discovers he is battling stage 4 cancer

TAMPA, FL (WCMH) – When a Florida teen started feeling weak and short of breath, his doctor told him he had the flu. As it turned out, he had cancer.

Hunter Brady, 16, was diagnosed last lear with stage 4b Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, WFTS reported.

According to a YouCaring campaign in support of Hunter:

New Years Eve Hunter was having some aches and pains with a slight fever and cough. He wasn’t his active self so Cheryl (Mom) brought him in to the clinic. The clinic didn’t run any tests and said is was likely a virus. They went home with meds but the next day his symptoms progressed. Cheryl brought him back in to the clinic and this time they said the progression was likely an allergic reaction to the medication and not to worry, just stop taking the meds and “let the virus run it’s course”. They advised Cheryl and Ronnie (Dad) if they were still concerned they could see a pediatrician. After exhausting all patience, they saw the pediatrician who ordered a CAT-SCAN. The CAT-SCAN revealed that Hunter’s lung was not only collapsed but contained a large amount of fluid. In addition, he had severely swollen lymph nodes.

It was then Hunter was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

After the diagnosis, Hunter’s family says he was bullied online over the diagnosis.

Hunter has several rounds of chemo left to go, but he says he is staying strong.

“Everybody else’s support helped me get this far. Without them, I don’t know where I’d be. I just know I gotta keep staying strong,” Hunter told WFTS. “I’m being mentored by two pastors that told me God is always there and when he told me that I just went along with what he said and I got this far… I’m doing good I’m going to beat it, I ain’t giving up.”

Once he beats cancer, he said he wants to become a pastor.