Thousands Still Suffering In Houston 6 Months After Hurricane Harvey

It’s been six months since Hurricane Harvey ravaged Houston, but people in America’s fourth largest city continue to suffer from the historic storm’s lingering effects.

Some Houston residents are still without permanent homes and forced to live in motels or hole up in their dangerous flood-damaged homes.

Mayor Sylvester Turner on Friday said that, as of Feb. 20, more than 3,420 households in the city remain displaced or living in homes in need of repair.

Houstonian Jenny Johnson’s home has mattresses on the floor, insulation bulging from the walls and missing doors.

She’s still traumatized from the storm, which hit back in August.

“It was worst experience I ever had,” she said.

Johnson’s family received $5,000 dollars from FEMA, enough to fix their roof and cars. But, with the price of flood insurance always out of reach, it could take years for them to fully rebuild.

Volunteer Christine Clinkenbeard, who drives into the hardest-hit areas of Houston to deliver donated household necessities, said the situation remains dire.

“We need help,” she said. “Texas is not OK.”

RELATED STORIES



400-Pound Calf Rescued After Hurricane Harvey Believes She’s a Pet Dog





Puerto Rico Neighborhood Erupts in Cheers as Power Finally Comes Back On





Family Who Lost Piano in Hurricane Harvey Receives a Brand New One Thanks to Vanessa Carlton

