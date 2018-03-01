Westerville Central student arrested for allegedly threatening students, police over text messages

WESTERVILLE (WCMH) — The Genoa Township Police Department says a 16-year-old Westerville Central High School student was arrested for allegedly exchanging text messages “threatening violent acts against students, police, and himself.”

Genoa Township police and a school resource officer arrested the student at his home Wednesday night. The suspect was transported to the juvenile detention center on charges of inducing panic and making false alarms.

Police say they were alerted to the danger by a tip from the Safe School Helpline.

“The school is safe for classes,” police said in a press release. “There has been an increased presence of law enforcement in the school today and a crisis response team is on site to support students or staff who may need to talk about this matter. Genoa Township Police offer their appreciation to the individual who reported their concern. Students, parents, and residents are always encourages to err on the side of caution when they suspect a potential danger and notify law enforcement. Genoa Township Police take all threats serious and thoroughly investigates each one.”

