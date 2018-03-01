White House to highlight administration anti-opioid efforts

By Published:
File photo

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is hosting a summit to highlight Trump administration efforts to combat the opioid crisis.

First lady Melania Trump is scheduled to open Thursday’s event in the White House East Room. Kellyanne Conway, a senior adviser to President Donald Trump, will moderate a two-hour discussion featuring officials from the departments of Health and Human Services, Veterans Affairs, Housing and Urban Development, State, Justice and Homeland Security.

The officials will update the country on how they are tackling the epidemic.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, opioids – including prescription opioids, heroin and fentanyl – killed more than 42,000 people in 2016, more than any year on record.

Trump last fall declared the opioid crisis a public health emergency.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s