William Bush, brother of George H.W. Bush, dies at 79

By Published: Updated:
William H.T. "Bucky" Bush, the uncle of President George W. Bush at the podium during the Victory '04 rally in Warrenton, Mo. Friday, Sept. 2004. Bucky, as he is called lives in Missouri and was one of the guest at the rally. (AP Photo/James A. Finley)

MIAMI (AP) — William H.T. “Bucky” Bush, a wealthy investor and the brother and uncle of presidents, has died. He was 79.

Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush confirmed Thursday in an email to The Associated Press that his uncle died Wednesday. He did not describe the cause.

The brother of President George H.W. Bush and uncle of President George W. Bush was co-founder and chairman of Bush O’Donnell Investment Advisers in St. Louis, Missouri, and served on the board of directors of WellPoint Inc.

Known as “Bucky” Bush, he also active in Republican politics. When he chaired his nephew’s presidential re-election campaign in Missouri, he said he used to baby sit the 43rd President of the United States.

Chairman Todd Graves of the Missouri Republican Party offered his condolences to the Bush family, tweeting that “Bucky Bush was a strong leader and champion for the state of Missouri.”

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s