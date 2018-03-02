100-Year-Old Woman Miraculously Survives Tree Crashing Into Her House as Nor’easter Slams Coast

A 100-year-old woman survived a towering tree crashing into her Maryland bedroom during a massive Nor’easter that ripped up the coast on Friday.

Winds as strong as 70 mph in the Washington D.C., area tore off roofs, downed power lines and left hundreds of thousands without power. Schools and federal offices were closed.

The woman was sleeping in her bed on the second-story of her Kensington home when the tree crashed in, trapping her inside the room. Firefighters rescued her from the debris and said she suffered scratches, bruises and needed stitches in her head, but wasn’t seriously hurt.

Take a look: Pic 1 – the tree uprooted, Pic 2 – the tree thru a bedroom; The rest – more damage. A look at what high winds did to a Montgomery Co home. A 100 year old woman who was in that bed was rescued & is now recovering. We’re live at on News4 Midday pic.twitter.com/9Lp7M3M680 — Justin Finch (@JustinNBC4) March 2, 2018

The National Weather Service in Boston warned residents to take heed. “Take this storm seriously. This [is] a LIFE & DEATH situation for those living along the coast, esp those ocean-exposed shorelines,” the agency tweeted.

Up to 10 inches of show was forecast for parts of New York and winds up to 50 mph were expected in New England. More than 2,400 flights were canceled across the country and more than 1,000 were delayed.

Our members are out on the roadways to respond to accidents and crashes, and answer calls during the duration of the storm.

Remember to drive slowly and with caution. Everything takes longer on snow-covered roads.

Also, if you really don’t have to go out, don’t.

Be safe! pic.twitter.com/qrPEKlU6Fb — NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) March 2, 2018

Driving rain and high winds made for a very bumpy flight that landed at Dulles Airport in Virginia Friday. “Very bumpy on descent,” according to a transcript on AviationWeather.gov. “Pretty much every one on the plane threw up. Pilots were on the verge of throwing up.”

Amtrak has suspended service between Washington and Boston.

Authorities lift a toppled school bus, blown over by high winds from a nor’easter. There were no students on board, but the driver suffered minor injuries. https://t.co/UeYze2Y47i pic.twitter.com/iisJ98tMAl — ABC News (@ABC) March 2, 2018

Coastal communities in Massachusetts were told to evacuate. State officials said the storm could be worse than January’s gale that deluged the area with historic flooding. Gov. Charlie Baker said he had called in the National Guard.

The storm had morphed into a “bomb cyclone” by early Friday. The designation is caused by an extreme drop in atmospheric pressure.

There were 80 million people in the storm’s path, 22 million of them under coastal flood warnings.

