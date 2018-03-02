Anti-violence organization issues safety alert for central Ohio LGBT community during Arnold Sports Festival

By Published:
File photo

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Buckeye Region Anti-Violence Organization (BRAVO) issued a community alert for the LGBT community in central Ohio during the Arnold Sports Festival.

The organization warned that “it has been reported multiple times by media and law enforcement that there is an increase in human trafficking and associated violence during the Arnold Classic” and urges members of the LGBT community to be extra vigilant and avoid walking alone.

“Whenever there is a large influx of people visiting our city, as is the case when any large event comes to the Greater Columbus Convention Center, there is also an increased possibility of violence,” the organization wrote on its website. 

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s