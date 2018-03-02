COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Buckeye Region Anti-Violence Organization (BRAVO) issued a community alert for the LGBT community in central Ohio during the Arnold Sports Festival.

The organization warned that “it has been reported multiple times by media and law enforcement that there is an increase in human trafficking and associated violence during the Arnold Classic” and urges members of the LGBT community to be extra vigilant and avoid walking alone.

“Whenever there is a large influx of people visiting our city, as is the case when any large event comes to the Greater Columbus Convention Center, there is also an increased possibility of violence,” the organization wrote on its website.