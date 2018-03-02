Artist Behind Harvey Weinstein ‘Casting Couch’ Statue Says People Have Been Thanking Him

As Hollywood buzzes with excitement ahead of the Academy Awards this Sunday, a statue is a reminder of the scandal that has left the entertainment industry shaken.

The life-size, gold statue, which is called “Casting Couch,” depicts disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein sitting on a couch wearing a bathrobe and slippers and clutching an Oscar.

Weinstein won an Academy Award after producing Shakespeare in Love in 1991.

The statue was secretly positioned on Hollywood Boulevard near the Dolby Theatre, where the Oscars will be held Sunday.

It was later removed and is now back at the artist’s studio.

The artist spoke to Inside Edition but would not show his face because he fears police will arrest him for installing the artwork without a permit.

“So many messages this morning, emails, direct messages on social media saying, ‘Thank you for doing this. Thank you for showing this piece, thank you for creating it. It helps highlight the issue,'” he said.

Weinstein has retreated from the public eye since allegations of sexual harassment and abuse emerged last year. Dozens of women, including Ashley Judd, Uma Thurman and Salma Hayek, accused him of inappropriate behavior.

