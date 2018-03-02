Friday Freebies: The Arnold, free beer tasting and more

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — The weekend is finally here, and you know what that means… It’s time for your Friday Freebies!

There’s a lot going on around central Ohio this weekend. The Arnold Sports Festival, free beer tastings, low-cost pet vaccine clinics, Gallery Hop and much more. Here’s your guide to the best free and discounted activities this weekend.

All weekend:

Feel the pump at the 30th Anniversary of the Arnold Sports Festival

The Arnold Sports Festival is in town this weekend, and you know what that means: It’s time to feel the pump! The event is expected to attract more than 200,000 attendees from all over the world. Tickets are $20 per day for adults and kids age 14 and under get in free with a paying adult. The new Arnold Classic Championship Axe throwing event is one of 12 new events on the schedule this year. Attendees over the age of 18 can try their arm at throwing the ax for free on Friday. Check out the full schedule here.

Audition for the role of a lifetime

Are you an aspiring theater star? Join the Actors’ Theatre of Columbus for their annual spring auditions on Saturday and Sunday! They will be casting for all four of their Summer Schiller Shows, various stage readings and one-off events happening form now until fall. Actors of all ages, genders and ethnicities are welcome. Who knows, you might make it big! Click here for more information.

Friday:

Sample Land-Grant’s new brew

Head over to Savor Growl on Friday for a free tasting of Land-Grant Brewing Company’s Batch 300, a single-malt imperial IPA brewed with Floor Malted Bohemian Pilsner malt and Magnum, Citra, Mosaic and Moteuka hops to deliver a citrusy and almost mojito-like punch of lupulin. The tasting starts at 5pm.

Get your furry friends checked out

Rascal Animal Hospital’s mobile Rascal Unit will be at The DogSpaw on Friday from 3pm to 7pm offering a low-cost vaccine and wellness clinic for your four-legged friends. No appointment is necessary. Click here for pricing details.

Save on designer glasses

If you’re in the market for a new pair of glasses or sunglasses, stop by Family Eyecare Associates’ annual designer frame trunk show. You’ll see the latest in designer frames and you can take 50% off every purchase. Visit their website for more details.

Saturday:

Check out the arts scene

Check out the Short North Arts District at Gallery Hop this Saturday! more than 20 galleries and hundreds of non-traditional art venues will spotlight the best of new and established Ohio artists. The Hop starts at 4pm and runs until 10pm.

Hear a story from a local celebrity

Head over to the Westerville Public Library Saturday afternoon for their Guest Storytime. This week’s guest reader is local drag queen, stage performer and host Nina West. You’ll hear a story hand-picked and read allowed by Nina, and she will share her own story and host a craft or movement activity. A Q&A section will follow. Westerville Public Library’s Guest Storytime events feature community members with diverse backgrounds in order to encourage acceptance and promote respect. All questions expressed with respect and civility are welcome.

Support young poets at state finals

Support young poets from Ohio as they compete in the Poetry Out Loud State Finals. The Poetry Out Loud competition encourages students to learn about great poetry through memorization and recitation, helps foster public speaking skills and self confidence. The winner will head to Washington, D.C. on an all-expenses-paid trip to compete for the national title and a prize of $20,000.

Sunday:

Celebrate Ohio’s birthday

Wish the Buckeye State a happy 215th birthday at the Ohio Statehouse Museum Education Center. This family friendly event will feature activities like art projects, Ohio trivia and special tours.

Go to an Oscars party

Are you psyched about Hollywood’s biggest night? Head over to Studio 35 Cinema & Drafthouse for their 2018 Oscars viewing party! Admission is free and you can watch the awards on the big screen, play Oscar Bingo and take advantage of awesome drink specials! The fun starts at 8pm.

