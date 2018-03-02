Gas leak forces Columbus Zoo to delay opening

POWELL, OH (WCMH) — The Columbus Zoo remains closed Friday due to a gas leak in the area.

According to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, a gas leak at the entrance will kept the zoo from opening as scheduled, Friday morning.

Crews have been called to the scene to fix the issue, but no opening time was given.

“There are estimates that we will be delayed from opening for a portion of the day due to a gas leak. At this point, we have no indication that we are closed for the full day. The animals and staff are all okay. Stay tuned for updates,” the zoo said in a tweet.

The zoo says all animals are safe at this time, but the zoo will remain closed for the duration of the leak to keep guests safe.

