“HAMILTON,” Disney’s “Aladdin,” among plays coming to Columbus for 2018-2019 season

COLUMBUS (WCMH) –The Columbus Association for Performing Arts has released the lineup for plays coming to Columbus for the 2018-2019 season.

Among the plays coming to Broadway in Columbus this year include HAMILTON, Disney’s Aladdin, and the revival of Hello, Dolly!

Aladdin is scheduled to be at the Ohio Theatre from October 24 to November 4.

HAMILTON makes its debut at the Ohio Theatre January 29 to February 17 of 2019.

Hello, Dolly! comes to town May 7-12 of 2019, also at the Ohio Theatre.

Other plays coming town this season include: RENT 20th ANNIVERSARY TOUR (March 19-24, 2019 at the Palace Theatre), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (April 9-14, 2019, Palace Theatre) and Finding Neverland (June 4-9, 2019, Ohio Theatre).

Subscriptions for the 2018-19 PNC Broadway in Columbus season go on sale Friday and range between $215 to $750 per person. You can find tickets at BroadwayinColumbus.com.