Hundreds Release Paper Lanterns in New Taipei City to Celebrate the First Moon of the Lunar New Year

A huge crowd gathered in New Taipei City Friday and released paper lanterns to celebrate the first full moon of the lunar New Year.

The lights are really prayers of a sort for an auspicious year. They mark the end of the 15-day celebration of the Chinese New Year. 

Hundreds of participants, some from countries all over the world, came to watch the blinking lights travel skyward.

“I wanted to come and witness it for myself,” said Wayne Chin, who had journeyed from Great Britain.

