Is This O.J. Simpson’s Confession? Ex-NFL Star Details How He’d Carry Out Murder in Lost Interview

A shocking never-before-seen interview, in which O.J. Simpson talks about the brutal killings of Nicole Brown Simpson Ron Goldman, will finally air — 12 years after it was filmed.

In the 2006 interview, Simpson details how he would have killed his ex-wife and her friend.

“Forget everything you think you know about that night, because I know the facts better than anyone,” Simpson said in a tease of the interview.

At one point, he broke down, saying, “I can’t do no more of this.”

The interview with publisher Judith Regan was to coincide with the release of Simpson’s book, If I Did It. The deal was reportedly worth $3.5 million.

But after facing national backlash, most notably from Goldman’s father and sister, the special and the book in its original version were never released.

Regan was also fired from Harper Collins.

But Fox will air what it calls the “explosive” interview in the special O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession? on March 11.

“Does he confess?” a voiceover in the preview for the special says. “You be the judge.”

Though the Goldman family had once spoken out against the interview’s release, Goldman’s father Fred told Inside Edition he’s had a change of heart and supports the broadcast.

“We welcome the airing of these tapes… While justice has eluded our family, [the interview] enables everyone to make their own judgment,” he said.

Simpson was found not guilty in his criminal trial and has always maintained his innocence.

When asked for a comment about the Fox special, Simpson’s attorney sent Inside Edition a link to an old interview on YouTube.

“I didn’t do it,” Simpson said in the interview. “I made it clear for 100 years that I didn’t do it.”

