Kyle Laman Becomes Final Parkland Shooting Victim Released From Hospital

The last victim of the Parkland school shooting in Florida has been released from a hospital in Broward County on Thursday.

Kyle Laman was discharged from from Broward Health North on Thursday after he underwent surgery to reconstruct ligaments in his leg that were damaged in the Valentine’s Day mass killing.

Laman will now continue his recovery at home, where he was escorted by members of the Coral Springs Parkland Fire Department, WPEC reports.

The 15-year-old was shot Feb. 14 when cops say former Marjory Stoneman Douglas student Nikolas Cruz burst into the school and opened fire with an assault-style rifle, killing 17.

Until this week, three of the surviving injured remained hospitalized and Laman was the final one to be released.

Other survivors were back at school on Wednesday, when classes were back in session for the first time since shots rang out in the hallways of the freshman building.

The building will reportedly be demolished and was not open when students and staff returned this week.

Police say Cruz admitted to being the gunman following his arrest. The 19-year-old’s public defenders have said he’s agreed to enter a guilty plea if the death penalty is taken off the table.

