Man indicted after domestic violence incident leads to large fentanyl bust

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus man is facing felony charges after a large amount of drugs was found in a northeast Columbus home.

According to Columbus police, officers responded to that domestic violence call at a home on the 3800 block of Preserve Crossing Blvd. on Dec. 26.

“This man held the mother of his children against her will at gunpoint until he eventually exited his home and was arrested,” said Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien.

After the arrest of Alexander Francis, Henize, 29, police discovered more than 600 grams of fentanyl, 3,000 grams of butyryl fentanyl, 10 grams of heroin, a pistol, an assault rifle an industrial pill press and more than $20,000 in cash.

Henize has been indicted for multiple charges, some of which include aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, trafficking in heroin, illegal manufacture of drugs,child endangering, improper handling, and receiving proceeds subject to forfeiture proceedings in the sixteen count indictment.

“Police believe the fentanyl was sent from China in the mail,” O’Brien stated.

Henize is also facing charges related to an additional $8,000 in cash and blue pills containing butyryl fentanyl seized in September 2017. The pills resemble oxycodone pills commonly sold on the streets of Fraklin County.

“We will continue to aggressively prosecute these traffickers so they can no longer sell these extremely dangerous drugs in Franklin County,” O’Brien said.

Henize is scheduled to appear in court on March 7 at 1:30pm.