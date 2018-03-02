More than 131,000 issued concealed carry licenses in Ohio

By Published:
AP Photo/Al Behrman

COLUMBUS (AP) – Ohio’s attorney general says more than 131,000 residents were issued licenses last year to carry concealed weapons.

Attorney General Mike DeWine says there were 77,281 new permits issued and 54,064 renewals.

The Dayton Daily News reports the total amount of permits issued in 2017 was down 34 percent compared to the record number of 158,000 in 2016. Last year’s numbers were also below the five-year average.

Permit holders can bring their weapons to bars and restaurants, day care centers and college campuses where guns are allowed.

Ohio law requires permit holders to complete eight hours of training.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s