Ohio man faces several sex charges involving 13-year-old girl

SEBRING, OH (WKBN) – A man from Sebring is facing several sex charges after police say he had inappropriate contact with a 13-year-old girl.

Travis Dick, 27, was charged with several counts of importuning, disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, illegal use of minor nudity-oriented material and sexual imposition. In all, Travis is facing four felony charges and 15 misdemeanor charges.

Dick was arrested following a month-long investigation.

A police report says investigators found several “inappropriate conversations” between Dick and two juvenile girls. Police said he tried pressuring one of the girls to send pictures of her breasts to another man.

Police said he also had nude photographs of himself on his phone. Police said he also had searches for incest pornography as well as videos of bestiality on his phone.

He was arrested Thursday and is being held in the Mahoning County jail on a $28,000 bond.

Dick is scheduled for a court appearance on March 8.

According to the Beloit Fire Department’s Facebook page, Dick is pictured in a 2017 photo along with others in the department.

The Beloit Fire Department had no comment on the charges and didn’t say whether he was still working there.