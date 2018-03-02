Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper hit by suspected drunk driver during stop

UNION COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper was hit and injured during a traffic stop in Union County Friday.

It happened shortly before 5pm on SR 347 at mile marker one.

Trooper Michael J. Austin was standing outside during a traffic stop when another vehicle hit the rear of his patrol car. The car also hit Trooper Austin and the car he had stopped.

Trooper Austin was taken to Union County Memorial Hospital, where he was treated and released. The driver in the stopped car also suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the car that struck Austin was identified as 42-year-old Chad Anthony Hall of Lakeview, Ohio. He has been charged with operating a vehicle while impaired.