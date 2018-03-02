Oscars 2018: Can You Recognize These Nominees in Footage From Before They Were Stars?

Before they were famous, the Oscar nominees were just as awkward as the rest of us.

Margot Robbie, who is nominated for a Best Actress Academy Award for her portrayal of Tonya Harding in I, Tonya, was once a brunette with glasses and braces.

In her later teen years, she starred in commercials for Nivea skin cream in her native Australia. She was also a recurring character on Australian soap opera, Neighbours, before making her way to Hollywood.

Before Timothee Chalamet scored a Best Actor nod for his role in Call Me by Your Name, he had a hip-hop alter ego in high school named “Timmy T.” A video shows him rapping about statistics as female classmates dance around him.

Chalamet, now 22, also appeared in Lady Bird, which is nominated for five Academy Awards, including Best Director for Greta Gerwig and Best Picture.

His co-star, Saoirse Ronan, was also filmed bopping to music as a teen. Ronan, who’s nominated for Best Actress for the movie, can be seen dancing to a Britney Spears song when she was 13.

But perhaps the nominee who is most unrecognizable in his younger years is Gary Oldman. The actor, who is nominated for playing Winston Churchill in The Darkest Hour, was 28 when he played punk rocker Sid Vicious in the 1986 biopic, Sid and Nancy.

