NORTH ROYALTON, OH (WCMH) — Police in North Royalton, Ohio are looking for a man wanted on drug charges.

Joe Papp is wanted for aggravated possession of methamphetamine. He has had a warrant out for his arrest since February 21.

Papp’s last known address is in Cleveland. He has several previous convictions in Cuyahoga County, including an escape conviction in 2017 and a burglary conviction in 2010.

Police ask anyone with information to call the North Royalton Police Department at 440-237-8686.