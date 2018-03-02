Police: Woman tried to rob Chipotle by smashing table through window

WINTERVILLE, NC (WNCT) — A woman smashed a patio table through a Chipotle early Friday morning in an attempt to rob the restaurant, Greenville police said.

Rhiannon Hall, 35, of Monroe was charged with felony breaking and entering, attempted safe cracking and resisting an officer.

Officers responded to a burglary alarm at the Chipotle off Memorial Drive around 3:22 a.m.

When they realized someone was still inside the building, they set up a perimeter.

Officers said Hall tried to escape the restaurant as officers closed in but was caught.

Hall was jailed at the Pitt County Detention Cener under a $35,000 bond.