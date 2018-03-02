President Trump Blasts Alec Baldwin Over ‘Terrible Impersonation’: ‘Bring Back Darrell Hammond’

President Donald Trump and actor Alec Baldwin have reignited their feud, as the commander in chief lashed out at the actor in an early morning tweet on Friday.

It all started when Baldwin, who is promoting his new talk show Sundays with Alec Baldwin, told The Hollywood Reporter that he doesn’t enjoy playing Trump on Saturday Night Live.

“Every time I do it now, it’s like agony,” he said of his Trump impression. “Agony. I can’t.”

Baldwin went on: “If things don’t go in the right direction for the midterms… I could go out on the street, stand on any corner and tap 10 people on the shoulder. And all 10 of them in all likelihood, would be more qualified — ethically, intellectually and spiritually — than Trump.”

Trump hit back, sending out an angry tweet laced with misspellings at 5:42 a.m.

“Alex Baldwin, whose dieing[sic] mediocre career was saved by his impersonation of me on SNL, now says playing DJT was agony for him,” Trump’s tweet read. “Alex, it was also agony for those who were forced to watch. You were terrible.

“Bring back Darrell Hammond, much funnier and a far greater talent!” he continued, referencing the comedian who played Trump on SNL for more than a decade.

Twenty-five minutes later, Trump deleted the tweet and posted it again, this time correcting the typos.

Baldwin responded to the president on Twitter, writing: “Agony though it may be, I’d like to hang in there for the impeachment hearings, the resignation speech, the farewell helicopter ride to Mara-A-Lago [sic]. You know. The good stuff. That we’ve all been waiting for.”

Then he tweeted: “Looking forward to the Trump Presidential Library. A putting green. Recipes for chocolate cake. A live Twitter feed [for] visitors to post on. A little black book w the phone numbers of porn stars. You’re in and out in five minutes. Just like …”

“And Mr. President,” Baldwin continued. “Please ask your wife to stop calling me for SNL tickets. (Hey Melania … we’ve got Charles Barkley this Saturday!)”

Trump has not responded to Baldwin’s tweets.

He and First Lady Melania Trump were in Charlotte, N.C., Friday for Rev. Billy Graham’s funeral.

