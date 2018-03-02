Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Invite 2,640 Members of Public to Royal Wedding

The more the merrier!

That seems to be the motto of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as the couple announced 2,640 members of the general public to their wedding in May.

“Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have said they want their Wedding Day to be shaped so as to allow members of the public to feel part of the celebrations too,” Kensington Palace said in a statement. “This wedding, like all weddings, will be a moment of fun and joy that will reflect the characters and values of the Bride and Groom.”

In addition to being able to witness the carriage procession in Windsor, members of the public will allowed on the grounds of Windsor Castle to watch as the the couple and their guests arrive at the chapel.

They will also be able to watch the carriage procession as it departs from the castle.

Of the 2,640 members of the public, 1,200 will come from “every corner of the United Kingdom” and be nominated to attend by nine regional Lord Lieutenant offices.

The couple has asked that the people chosen are from a broad range of backgrounds and ages, including young people who have shown strong leadership, and those who have served their communities,” Kensington Palace said.

The couple is also inviting 200 people from a range of charities and organizations with which they’re involved, including those for which Prince Harry serves as Patron.

One hundred pupils from The Royal School in the Great Park in Windsor and from St. George’s School at Windsor Castle will also be invited to attend.

“Both of which have a strong affiliation with the Windsor Castle community,” Kensington Palace said of the schools.

Markle and the Prince are also inviting 610 members of the Windsor Castle community, including residents of Windsor Castle and members of the St. George’s Chapel community, as well as 530 members of the Royal Households and Crown Estate, officials said.

The couple will be married on May 19.

