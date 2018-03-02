Reports: Two killed in CMU dorm shooting; suspect at large

MOUNT PLEASANT, MI. (WOOD) — A newspaper in Mount Pleasant is reporting two people were shot and killed on Central Michigan’s campus Friday.

Central Michigan University tweeted there are reports of shots fired on fourth floor of Campbell Hall. Central Michigan police are telling students to avoid the area and take shelter.

There has been a report of shots fired at Campbell Hall on campus. Suspect is still at large, police advise all to take shelter. If you see something suspicious, call 911. — Central Michigan U. (@CMUniversity) March 2, 2018

The Morning Sun newspaper reports that two people were shot and killed. Michigan State Police earlier confirmed to WDIV, the NBC affiliate in Detroit, that two people were shot but conditions were unknown.

The suspect is still at large and considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities are looking for a 19-year-old black man around 5-foot-9 with short hair and slender build. The Morning Sun reports the suspect, whom authorities believe was released from a local hospital Friday morning, was last seen wearing yellow-colored jeans and a blue hoodie. City officials say the suspect may have taken off the blue hoodie.

Isabella County Central Dispatch confirmed to NBC4 sister station WOOD-TV all schools in the Mount Pleasant area are on lockdown.

I am in constant contact with @MichStatePolice as they work w/local law enforcement to determine what has occurred at Central Michigan University. The priority right now is the safety of those still on campus and I thank all first responders involved for their swift action. — Governor Rick Snyder (@onetoughnerd) March 2, 2018

Gov. Rick Snyder tweeted he is in contact with Michigan State Police about the situation at Central Michigan University.

“The priority right now is the safety of those still on campus and I thank all first responders involved for their swift action,” he tweeted.

