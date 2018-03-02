Sheriff’s office releases photos of locker that sparked Pickerington North evacuation

PICKERINGTON, OH (WCMH) — The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office has made available to NBC4 photos of a locker inside Pickerington North High School that sparked a Thursday evacuation.

According to Detective James Nicolia with the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office, an odd odor was reported in the area of the lockers. The janitor opened them, and upon looking at the last locker, was concerned about what he saw.

PHOTOS: Locker that sparked Pickerington North evacuation View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Photos provided to WCMH by Fairfield County Sheriff's Office. Photos provided to WCMH by Fairfield County Sheriff's Office. Photos provided to WCMH by Fairfield County Sheriff's Office. Photos provided to WCMH by Fairfield County Sheriff's Office. Photos provided to WCMH by Fairfield County Sheriff's Office.

When the janitor showed the locker to the administration, they made the decision to evacuate the school. Law enforcement and the bomb squad were called.

The sheriff’s office said the student had a decoration with a battery pack and wires inside the locker. The strange smell came from some decomposing food that had been in the locker since August. Detectives spoke with the student, who said the battery packs and wires were from a previously worked on school project. The student then used the battery packs/wires to decorate the locker.

The student had not been in the locker since August, according to the sheriff’s office. No charges will be filed.