Sisters Dress as Oscars Nominees for Adorable Academy Awards

Inside Edition Staff, Inside Edition Staff Published:

And the award for the most adorable goes to…

Two Illinois sisters recreated iconic scenes from this year’s Best Picture nominees.

In one photo, 7-year-old Sophia Storino of Wilmette, poses as Saoirse Ronan in Lady Bird; in another, she stars in The Post.

#LadyBird 👋 @beaniefeldstein , #SaoirseRonan & #GretaGerwig

A post shared by Don’t Call Me Oscar (@dontcallmeoscar) on

Her sister, 5-year-old Sadie, gives her best Frances McDormand imitation from Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Their mother and photographer, Maggie Storino, told Inside Edition that the most demanding recreation was from The Shape of Water. In the image, the two girls clutch each other while submerged.

#ShapeOfWater 👋 #DougJones & #SallyHawkins

A post shared by Don’t Call Me Oscar (@dontcallmeoscar) on

The trick was finding a pool deep enough to get the shot.

Thankfully, “they love swimming,” she said.

The family recreates Hollywood scenes every year in their “Don’t Call Me Oscar” series. Last year they posed for scenes from Manchester by the Sea and Hell or High Water.

