Son accused of beating and stabbing father in Newark

NEWARK, OH (WCMH) — A Newark man is charged with attempted murder after police say he beat and stabbed his own father.

Police say a person came to the lobby of the Newark Police Department around 5:19pm Friday to say they believed there was an assault at 544 Seroco Avenue.

When police arrived at the home, there was no answer. Due to the report and previous experience with the home, officers forced entry.

Inside, officers discovered 65-year-old Walter McClintock inside, badly beaten and suffering lacerations and stab wounds. He was taken to OSU’s Wexner Medical Center in critical but stable condition.

After searching the home, police found 26-year-old Jonathan McClintock. He was taken into custody and charged with attempted murder, kidnapping and aggravated robbery.