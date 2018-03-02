South Carolina parents arrested after infant found with severe brain injuries

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office arrested two parents after an infant was brought to an area hospital with severe brain injuries.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, on Feb. 23 investigators started an investigation after a 2-month-old child showed up at Greenville Memorial Hospital Pediatric Intensive Care Unit with severe brain injuries.

During an investigation, it was revealed that the infant sustained severe head trauma caused by the child’s father, Robert Alan Beach, II, 38. of Greer.

“Investigators conducted an extensive investigation and also learned that Beach was also under the influence of methamphetamine and marijuana while in a position of trust with the child,” according to the release.

According to court affidavit, the infant “received extensive hemorrhages to the eyes resulting from this violent assault.”

Beach was arrested and charged with child abuse with great bodily harm.

The child’s mother, Pamela Sherlin Kimmons, 40, of Greer, was arrested and charged with child neglect after investigators found that she “failed to render aid to the child, and for allowing Beach to supervise the child with knowledge he was under the influence of drugs.”

“The defendant admitted to investigators that she was aware that her baby was in need of medical attention and refused to render aid due to the Department of Social Services getting involved and there being drugs in the parent’s system,” according to the affidavit.

Kimmons was released on $50,000 bond and Beach remains in the Greenville County Detention Center without bond.

The child is currently in the custody of the Department of Social Services.