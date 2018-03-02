Storm Team 4 “Most Accurate”, 4th straight year

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The results are in, and Storm Team 4 continues to deliver the “Most Accurate” forecast in Central Ohio.

The latest numbers are for 2017, and according to the third party rating site WeatheRate, NBC4 has lead the market in forecasting again. WeatheRate uses forecasts delivered daily in a given market and compares the forecasts against what has actually occurred and scores the accuracy of the forecasts.

This scoring is done for the year starting March 1st and runs through the end of February of the next year. For the 2017 scoring year Storm Team 4 was tops, again!

Storm Team has consistently looked at ways to improve the forecasts we deliver to the public daily. We have lead way in accuracy the last 4 years, and 2017 was our most accurate year yet! Since 2010, Storm Team 4 has lead the way in the market with the “Most Accurate” forecast 7 of the last 8 years.

This includes improved Pinpoint Forecasts for timing on how to plan your day, we also continue to lead the market in storm tracking with the added tool of our Storm Team 4 Mobile Weather Lab. In addition, this past Winter proved to be more snowy than the past couple of years, and you needed our accurate forecast most.

From a personal note, I can say that I think this was one of the more challenging, but fun and rewarding Winter forecasting periods I can remember. Many times were were up against the “clickbait of the day” snowfall forecast that was making its way around the internet and social media. We were able to use our decades of knowledge, accuracy, and expertise to help cut through the clutter to explain away the misinformation to give an accurate forecast on all platforms.

Storm Team 4 team continues to look for ways to fine tune our forecasts and continue to become more accurate! This year will be another exciting year for us, with some new tools that should provide even better data and forecasts!

We are excited to continue to deliver the “Most Accurate” forecast to you!