Surveillance video shows accused rapist and killer walk up to state representative’s office

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A week ago, we told you how a career-criminal showed up at a state representative’s office, just hours after police say he raped and murdered a 24-year-old woman on January 29.

Representative Bernadine Kennedy-Kent (D-District 25) says security at the Riffe Center failed to follow protocol and allowed Anthony Pardon up to her office without an appointment or the proper identification.

Rep. Kennedy-Kent says Pardon came to her office for help in getting a state identification card, which he received before he was arrested February 8.

NBC 4 Investigator Tom Sussi immediately contacted the Ohio Department of Administrative Services, which manages the building, and requested surveillance video. Earlier today, Sussi received the video.

It shows Pardon, wearing a baseball hat, slowly walking through the revolving doors at the Riffe Center.

Pardon, 53, appears to be looking from side to side, but doesn’t seem rushed or rattled. He looks like just another guy in the crowd, rather than a man charged with raping and murdering 24-year-old Rachael Anderson.

The surveillance video shows Pardon reaching into his wallet and pulling out some papers. Sussi learned Pardon showed his social security card, birth certificate, an Ohio fishing license, and some prison discharge papers. Pardon didn’t have a photo ID, which is required to do business at the Riffe Center, unless you have an appointment, or an employee meets you in the lobby and escorts you.

Eventually, Pardon is allowed to walk up to Rep. Kent’s office, all alone with her female aide.

Rep. Kennedy-Kent told Sussi she is demanding answers. She wants to know why security didn’t follow protocol, and an accused rapist and killer allowed to walk into her office unannounced, without an appointment or the proper identification.