Suspected drug house boarded up in west Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein announced Friday that the city has received a court order to shut down a suspected drug house on the west side of Columbus.

The City Attorney’s office received a preliminary injunction to board up a home at 424 South Harris Avenue.

The home is within a half-mile radius of the Hilltop Branch Library, Burroughs Elementary School and St. Mary Magdalene School. The owner of record is Philip E. Cundall of Columbus. Officials believe that Mr. Cundall’s son, also named Philip, was living at the property while Cundall was out of the country.

“It’s deeply troubling that semi-automatic weapons were found at this location along with evidence of heavy drug trafficking,” said Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein. “We must never forget the danger these drug houses pose to the residents in these neighborhoods and to the police officers who are working to keep them safe.”

Police say several covert purchases of crack cocaine and heroin were made by officers at the home.

CPD executed a search warrant on December 13, 2017. After having to forcing their way inside, narcotics detectives found:

Two digital scales

69.57 grams of crack-cocaine

18.71 grams of heroin

7 grams of marijuana

Two semi-automatic guns

An extended magazine, 20 live rounds, and nine .40 caliber rounds

Ten individuals inside, including the property owner’s son who was charged with felony possession of cocaine

On December 20, 2017, police officials attempted to notify the owner via certified mail about the drug violations occurring at the property but the son reportedly refused receipt of the letter.

This is the fourth suspected drug house closed down on the west side of Columbus since January.