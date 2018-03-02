The World’s Most Expensive Meatball Is Being Served for $100

The world’s most expensive meatball is being served up in New York City for a whopping $100.

But this taste of opulence is being offered for one day only; Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse in Manhattan is serving it for National Meatball Day, which is March 9.

The seven-ounce Wagyu beef meatball is stuffed with foie gras and truffle cheese and topped with shavings of black truffle.

Inside Edition went to Davio’s to watch the meatball’s creator, executive chef Juan Tourn, make the luxurious dish.

He mixed the ingredients: Wagyu beef, garlic, onion, eggs, parsley, basil, Parmesan cheese, breadcrumbs and black truffle. After stuffing the balls with foie gras and truffle cheese, Tourn cooked them until they were golden brown. 

The meatball was then smothered in a rich shallot and champagne cream sauce and topped with shaved black truffle.

“That looks… wow,” Inside Edition’s Steven Fabian said. “No wonder it’s $100.”

The meatball, which is paired with a glass of 2012 Prunotto Barolo red wine, will be served between 11.30 a.m. and 10 p.m. on March 9 only.

“People are really going crazy for it,” staff said.

Fabian quickly learned what all the fuss is about. 

“It is awesome,” he said after a taste. “That’s worth it. I gotta say, this is worth $100. Wow!” 

