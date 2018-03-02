Union County trooper injured after being hit during traffic stop

UNION CO., OH (WCMH) — A trooper with the Ohio State Highway Patrol was hit by a passing vehicle in Union County during a traffic stop, according to Sgt. Robert Sellers.

The trooper was outside his vehicle when he was hit along SR 347, just before 5pm Thursday.

Sellers said the trooper was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. There is no information on the other driver involved.

