15-year-old girl killed in Fairfield County crash

FAIRFIELD CO., OH (WCMH) — A 15-year-old girl is dead after a car crash in Fairfield County.

It happened around 11:08pm Friday on Plum Road in Greenfield Township. According to the Lancaster Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 16-year-old girl was driving a Ford Focus west on Plum Road near Havensport Road when the vehicle went off the side of the road and struck a tree.

The driver of the vehicle was treated for her injuries at Fairfield Medical Center.

The 15-year-old female passenger was transported by Med Flight to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

The State Patrol says both the driver and the passenger were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.