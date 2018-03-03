Auntie Anne’s is giving away free pretzels on Saturday

In this Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016 photo, a customer buys Pretzel at Auntie Anne's at a shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Hot dogs, or at least the name, will soon be off the menu for a U.S. fast food chain selling the popular snack in Malaysia. The chain, Auntie Anne's, has been told by Islamic authorities that its popular Pretzel Dog, which contains no dog meat, has to be renamed as it is confusing for Muslim consumers. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — Pretzel lovers, rejoice: You can snag a free pretzel this Saturday!

Pretzel chain Auntie Anne’s is celebrating its 30th birthday on Saturday and they have a delicious treat for customers. From 10am to 2pm, customers at participating Auntie Anne’s locations can get a free original or cinnamon sugar pretzel. The giveaway is limited to one per guest.

No coupon is necessary.

Auntie Anne’s has six convenient locations in the Columbus area. Click here to find a participating Auntie Anne’s near you.

