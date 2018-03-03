College’s attorneys seek venue change for slander lawsuit

Related Coverage Racial dispute at beloved bakery roils liberal Ohio college town

ELYRIA, Ohio (AP) – Attorneys for Oberlin College want a lawsuit filed by a business claiming slander and interference moved out of Lorain County because of media coverage and online reader comments.

The Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports attorneys for the Ohio liberal arts school and its dean of students filed the motion Thursday in Lorain County Common Pleas Court in a lawsuit filed by Gibson’s Bakery, a longtime Oberlin business.

Gibson’s lawsuit claims it was slandered and lost business because of protests following the arrest of three black students for shoplifting.

Attorneys want the trial moved to Cuyahoga County, which includes Cleveland. They say the jury pool has been tainted by a “lack of balanced views” in reader comments on the Chronicle-Telegram website and the newspaper’s “extensive and pervasive” coverage of the dispute.