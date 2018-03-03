College’s attorneys seek venue change for slander lawsuit

By Published:
In this Nov. 22, 2017 photo, pedestrians pass the storefront of Gibson's Food Mart & Bakery in Oberlin, Ohio. A long relationship between one of Americas most liberal colleges and 132-year-old family-owned Gibson's is in tatters amid student allegations of racial profiling. The bakery filed a lawsuit last month accusing the college and a top dean of slandering Gibson's as a racist establishment and taking steps to destroy the family's livelihood. (AP Photo/Dake Kang)

ELYRIA, Ohio (AP) – Attorneys for Oberlin College want a lawsuit filed by a business claiming slander and interference moved out of Lorain County because of media coverage and online reader comments.

The Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports attorneys for the Ohio liberal arts school and its dean of students filed the motion Thursday in Lorain County Common Pleas Court in a lawsuit filed by Gibson’s Bakery, a longtime Oberlin business.

Gibson’s lawsuit claims it was slandered and lost business because of protests following the arrest of three black students for shoplifting.

Attorneys want the trial moved to Cuyahoga County, which includes Cleveland. They say the jury pool has been tainted by a “lack of balanced views” in reader comments on the Chronicle-Telegram website and the newspaper’s “extensive and pervasive” coverage of the dispute.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s