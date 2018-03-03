Community bands together to help after local artist brutally attacked

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Short North community is coming together after local artist was brutally attacked Thursday night while trying to help others.

The shock and horror of what happened here inside of Mike’s Grill Thursday evening has people in the Short North on edge. According to police, local artist Kevin Malcom Jones, also known as Malcom J., was violently assaulted at the bar after attempting to stop a man, identified as Brendan Baldwin, who was harassing a female bartender. Manager Mike England can’t believe this happened at his spot.

“I have a female bartender that was being harassed by a customer. Malcom stepped in and reduced the tension on the altercation and escorted the gentleman outside. Every body thought everything was done and over with,” said England.

That was far from reality.

“In the ally back there climbs over the fence. Comes though the back yard with a beer bottle , hits him in head. He run though the bar , and runs out the front door. It was like that quick,” said England.

Laura Cotton knows Jones and purchased some of his art. The assault has left her baffled.

“He’s very kind , he’s very loving , he’s creative . He’s gentle. I couldn’t understand how this could happen,” said Cotton.

Cotton says recently Jones has fallen on hard times. She says she’s spoken to him and found out he may lose his eye as a result of this attack. Cotton is raising money to help with expenses, and many have pitched in for the cause.

“This is reminding me, that the spirit of the Short North the old Short North of community and reaching out and helping each other. The artist community is still really alive and there’s a lot of people that care,” said Cotton.