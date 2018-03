COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man who survived an execution attempt last year died of natural causes in his cell.

The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections said Alva Campbell Jr. was found unresponsive in his prison cell Saturday morning. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead at 5:24am. There were no signs of foul play.

Campbell was sentenced to death after he was found guilty of fatally shooting 19-year-old Charlie Dials during a carjacking in 1997. Campbell had a lengthy criminal record according to Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien, which includes the shooting of a highway patrolman, a deadly shooting in Cleveland and multiple armed robberies in Columbus.

The state tried to execute Campbell on Nov. 15, but 25 minutes of unsuccessful needle sticks required his execution be delayed. His attorneys had recommended the firing squad as an alternative to lethal injection. Gov. John Kasich rescheduled the execution to June 2019.