Florida senate approved AR-15 ban for 15 minutes before rescinding it

By Published:
FILE - In this June 24, 2016 file photo, an AR-15 is held in Auburn, Ga. (AP Photo/Lisa Marie Pane)

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WFLA) – In a rare Saturday session, Florida state senators briefly approved and then rejected a two-year moratorium on the sale of AR-15-style rifles.

The sharply-divided legislature spent the day debating a wide-ranging bill drafted in the aftermath of the Parkland school shootings.

The GOP-led bill considers raising the minimum age to buy a rifle from 18 to 21, creating a waiting period for rifle sales, creating new mental health programs for schools and allowing teachers to carry concealed weapons in schools if they receive law enforcement training and the program is approved by local school districts.

Democrats introduced a two-year ban on the sale, delivery and transfer of AR-15-style rifles — the type of weapon used in the Feb. 14 shooting.

The two-year moratorium was approved by a voice vote, but 15 minutes later, the motion was reconsidered and overturned by a margin of 21-17 in a roll call vote.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s