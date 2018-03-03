Frat suspended after LeBron James white powder stunt

By Published: Updated:
Photo courtesy: WFLA

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Officials say a University of Central Florida fraternity has been suspended after a pledge threw white powder in a classroom as part of a LeBron James-themed stunt.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that the Business Administration I building was evacuated for more than an hour Wednesday morning as police and hazmat crews investigated.

School officials say two Sigma Pi fraternity pledges entered a classroom. One pledge, wearing a Miami Heat jersey, threw powered baby formula into the air and yelled that he was taking his talents to South Beach, while the other pledge recorded video.

James sometimes throws chalk in the air as part of his pre-game ritual. The four-time NBA MVP famously said that he was taking his talents to South Beach when he left the Cleveland Cavaliers to join the Miami Heat in 2010. He returned to Cleveland in 2014.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s