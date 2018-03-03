Man Dead After Shooting Himself Outside of the White House: Police

Inside Edition Staff, Inside Edition Staff Published: Updated:

A man died after he shot himself in the head outside of the the White House Saturday, authorities said.

Law enforcement said they have identified the man but are not releasing his identity, according to CBS News.

The shooting occurred around noon and law enforcement are treating it as a suicide.

BREAKING: Secret Service personnel are responding to reports of a person who allegedly suffered a self-inflicted gun shot wound along the north fence line of @WhiteHouse.

— U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) March 3, 2018

The U.S. Secret Service also said that there were no other injuries aside from the male victim. The White House was placed on lockdown after the shooting.

Medical personnel tended to the victim after the shooting, reports said.

President Trump is currently in West Palm Beach with First Lady Melania Trump.

Trump has been briefed on the incident, according to White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley.

This is a developing story.

