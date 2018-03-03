One man killed in house fire in Lancaster

By Published:
One man died in an early morning house fire on McKinley Avenue West in Lancaster, Ohio (WCMH photo)

LANCASTER, OH (WCMH) — An early morning house fire has left one man dead.

The fire broke out around 2:52am Saturday at a home on the 600 block of McKinley Avenue West in Lancaster. A neighbor called 911 after hearing an explosion.

According to officials with the Lancaster Fire Department, one man died in the fire. The fire chief said two other people were able to make it out of the home.

Officials have not identified the victim at this time. No further information was immediately available.

